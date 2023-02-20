Sunrisers Hyderabad Schedule For IPL 2023: Here is complete list of opponents, venues, timings and dates

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Having been one of the brightest spots for the team in the previous season. Rahul Tripathi will be one of the key players for SRH.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished eight on the points table in the previous IPL season, winning just six of their 14 games. Come this season, the team would want to rectify their past mistakes and put on a much better performance.

Before we deep dive into the action, here is the entire schedule of SRH this season.

SRH Schedule

April 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

April 7 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

April 9 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

April 14 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

April 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

April 21 - Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai (7:30PM IST)

April 24 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

April 29 - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

May 4 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

May 7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Jaipur (7:30PM IST)

May 13 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super GIants, Hyderabad (3:30PM IST)

May 15 - Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad (7:30PM IST)

May 18 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

May 21 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai (3:30PM IST)

IPL 2023: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Squad

Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Anmolpreet Singh, Akeal Hosein, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

How many venues will host the league matches?

A total of 12 venues are set to schedule the league stage matches of IPL 2023. ​

When will be the 1000th match of IPL played?

The 1000th match of the tournament will by played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on May 6.

