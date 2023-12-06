Harmanpreet Kaur breaks world record as India captain, goes past Meg Lanning

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Harmanpreet Kaur

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur created a massive world record as soon as she walked out for the toss in the first of the three-match T20I series against England on Wednesday (December 6). This is 101st T20I for her as the Indian captain and she went past Australia's Meg Lanning in this aspect who led her country in the shortest format 100 times.

Perhaps, none of the Men's cricketer has captained the team in more than 76 matches in T20Is with Aaron Finch holding this record. India's MS Dhoni is at the second place in men's cricket having led the men in blue in 72 matches. As far as women's cricket is concerned, Kaur and Lanning are the only two players to have led their respective teams in 100 or more matches now.

Charlotte Edwards of England is at the third position with 93 T20I matches as captain while their current skipper Heather Knight who is playing against India is leading her country for the 72nd time in first T20I. Chamari Athapaththu of Sri Lanka and West Indies' Merissa Aguilleira led their teams in 76 and 73 matches.

Coming back to Kaur, under her captaincy, India won 57 matches in 100 outings while losing 38 so far. Lanning has won most matches as captain - 76 in 100 with Edwards at the second place 68 wins. Kaur has third most wins as captain in the shortest format of the game.

Most matches as captain in T20Is (Men's and Women's)

Player Matches as captain Harmanpreet Kaur (India) 101 Meg Lanning (Australia) 100 Charlotte Edwards (England) 93 Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka) 76 Aaron Finch (Australia) 76 Merissa Aguilleira (West Indies) 73 Heather Knight (England) 72 MS Dhoni (India) 72 Eoin Morgan (England) 72 Babar Azam (Pakistan) 71

