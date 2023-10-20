Hardik Pandya's scan report travelling for specialist view in Mumbai | Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya gave a scare to the team when he picked up an injury in India's World Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh on Thursday. The Indian star suffered an ankle problem while bowling in the 9th over in Bangladesh's innings. He returned to the pavilion and stayed away from the field for the rest of the action.

BCCI confirmed that Pandya went for scans and the fans are eagerly waiting for some more positive news after Rohit Sharma's statement. However, as per a report in Cricbuzz, Pandya's scan reports are being sent to Mumbai for a specialist to view them. It adds that further action on the same will be taken after the Mumbai doctor assesses it.

Pandya picked up his injury while he was on follow through on his delivery stride. He tried stopping the ball with his leg and ended up twisting the left ankle. He did not come to the field and was likely to bat if the team needed him. India captain Rohit Sharma also opened up on the all-rounder's injury.

"Hardik pulled up a bit sore. There is no major damage, which is good for us. But obviously, with an injury like that, we have to assess every day and we will do whatever is required. Every game is a big game. All of us in the squad have gone through such pressure - crowds coming in big numbers. It is special for us. The crowd has not disappointed us and I am pretty sure it is going to get bigger and louder moving forward," Sharma said after India's win.

The Men in Blue are set to face New Zealand next on October 22 in Dharamsala and Pandya fills an important shoe for the team. India and New Zealand are the only two undefeated sides in the tournament now.

