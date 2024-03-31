GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Shaky Gujarat Titans host red-hot Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad

It's match number 12 in IPL 2024 as Gujarat Titans gear up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A shaky GT faces a red-hot SRH side, which comes into this contest on the back of a record-breaking outing in IPL history. They registered the highest-ever score in IPL but were in a spot of bother while defending. However, they come into this contest with a truck-loaded confidence.