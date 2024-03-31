GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Shaky Gujarat Titans host red-hot Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad

Sunday, March 31, 2024
     
GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A shaky GT side will be up against the task to face a red-hot SRH side in the 12th match of IPL 2024. Follow for the latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2024 14:01 IST
GT host SRH in Ahmedabad.
Image Source : INDIA TV GT host SRH in Ahmedabad.

GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad team as the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad gears up for the match number 12 of IPL 2024. A shaky Titans side faces a red-hot Sunrisers line-up, which is coming off the back of a record-breaking outing. They now own the highest score in the history of IPL as their batters went berserk on a Wednesday night in Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians. SRH have won one and lost one in their first two outings in the season.

As for GT, they have been shaky. The Titans managed a narrow escape in their tournament opener against MI but were thrashed by Chennai Super Kings in their second outing. The Titans need to find form quickly. Follow for the latest updates.

GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Latest Updates

  Mar 31, 2024 1:51 PM (IST)

    Titans up against Sunrisers!!

    It's match number 12 in IPL 2024 as Gujarat Titans gear up to face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A shaky GT faces a red-hot SRH side, which comes into this contest on the back of a record-breaking outing in IPL history. They registered the highest-ever score in IPL but were in a spot of bother while defending. However, they come into this contest with a truck-loaded confidence. 

