GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Shaky Gujarat Titans host red-hot Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad

GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Shaky Gujarat Titans host red-hot Sunrisers Hyderabad in AhmedabadGT vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans are up against Sunrisers Hyderabad team as the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad gears up for the match number 12 of IPL 2024. A shaky Titans side faces a red-hot Sunrisers line-up, which is coming off the back of a record-breaking outing. They now own the highest score in the history of IPL as their batters went berserk on a Wednesday night in Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians. SRH have won one and lost one in their first two outings in the season.
As for GT, they have been shaky. The Titans managed a narrow escape in their tournament opener against MI but were thrashed by Chennai Super Kings in their second outing. The Titans need to find form quickly. Follow for the latest updates.