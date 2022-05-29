GT vs RR Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Gujarat vs Rajasthan Final

Follow us on Image Source : IPL GT to take on RR in the final

GT vs RR Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans

IPL 2022, Final

Sunday, 8:00 PM

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Dream 11 for GT vs RR

Keeper: Jos Butter(C), Wriddhiman Saha, Sanju Samson

Batsmen: David Miller, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Rashid-Khan(VC), Mohammed Shami, Obed McCoy

Probable Playing XI for GT vs RR

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch GT vs RR the Final of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch GT vs RR the Final of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the GT vs RR the Final of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 29th May

At what time does GT vs RR the Final of IPL 2022 start?

8:00 PM IST

Where is the GT vs RR the Final of IPL 2022 being played?

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Full Squads

Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Lockie Ferguson, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Noor Ahmad

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal