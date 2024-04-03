GT vs PBKS IPL 2024 pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings players at IPL 2024

Gujarat Titans (GT) are all set to host the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 17th match of the Indian Premier League at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, March 4.

Shubman Gill's Titans registered an easy seven-wicket win against firing Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game to register their second win in three games in IPL 2024. Gujarat are currently placed in fifth place in the points table and are looking in a good rhythm to mount a playoff challenge again.

Punjab Kings started the season with a brilliant win against Delhi Capitals but will enter this game with two back-to-back defeats. PBKS fell 21 runs short while chasing a 200-run target against Lucknow Super Giants in their last game. Only the veteran Mohit Sharma has managed to take more than three wickets and no player has registered a fifty in three games for the Titans this season.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch Report

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium offers a balanced surface in T20 cricket. However, teams struggled for big totals in the first two matches at this venue. Gujarat narrowly defended 168 runs against Mumbai Indians in their opening game and then chased down the 163-run target Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last match. The pacers have been impressive in the last two games here and fans can expect another low-scoring game on Thursday.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad T20 numbers

Total T20I Matches: 10

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average first innings score: 160

Average second innings score: 137

Highest total scored: 234/4 by India vs New Zealand

Highest score chased: 166/3 by India vs England

Lowest total recorded: 66/10 by New Zealand vs India

Lowest total defended: 107/7 by West Indies women vs India women

GT vs PBKS probable playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Sai Sudharshan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson.

Punjab Kings predicted playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.