Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya's captaincy era begins in Mumbai Indians at former home

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: After spending two years with Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya returns to his former home - Mumbai Indians. He will now be leading MI as they take on Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. Follow the GT vs MI clash here.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: March 24, 2024 17:38 IST
GT vs MI IPL 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat Titans host Mumbai Indians in their opener.

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians cricket match updates from Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya's captaincy era in Mumbai Indians begins in IPL 2024. The all-rounder made a return to MI, where he began his career in 2015. He will now be leading Mumbai Indians with the first match against his former franchisee - Gujarat Titans, where he enjoyed two good years. After Pandya's departure, GT have appointed Shubman Gill as their new captain. The match will also be played at Pandya's former home - the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Live updates :GT vs MI IPL 2024 Latest updates

  • Mar 24, 2024 5:35 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs MI IPL 2024: Dawn of new era in Mumbai Indians!!

    It's the dawn of a new era for Mumbai Indians as Hardik Pandya will step onto the field to lead Mumbai Indians for the first time in IPL 2024. His first assignment is against none other than his previous team - Gujarat Titans, where he spent two successful years. He would have big shoes to fill as Rohit has led MI to record-equalling five titles in IPL. Hardik has a decent resume to show that he has it in him to take the team forward with one title win and a runners-up finish the other time in his two years with GT. This should be some contest to watch out for. So sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, take you across this game

