GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya's captaincy era begins in Mumbai Indians at former home

It's the dawn of a new era for Mumbai Indians as Hardik Pandya will step onto the field to lead Mumbai Indians for the first time in IPL 2024. His first assignment is against none other than his previous team - Gujarat Titans, where he spent two successful years. He would have big shoes to fill as Rohit has led MI to record-equalling five titles in IPL. Hardik has a decent resume to show that he has it in him to take the team forward with one title win and a runners-up finish the other time in his two years with GT. This should be some contest to watch out for. So sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, take you across this game