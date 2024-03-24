GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya's captaincy era begins in Mumbai Indians at former home

GT vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians cricket match updates from Narendra Modi Stadium in AhmedabadGT vs MI IPL 2024 Live Score: Hardik Pandya's captaincy era in Mumbai Indians begins in IPL 2024. The all-rounder made a return to MI, where he began his career in 2015. He will now be leading Mumbai Indians with the first match against his former franchisee - Gujarat Titans, where he enjoyed two good years. After Pandya's departure, GT have appointed Shubman Gill as their new captain. The match will also be played at Pandya's former home - the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.