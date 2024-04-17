GT vs DC: Head to head record between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2024 match 32

Follow us on Image Source : GUJARAT TITANS Ricky Ponting and Ashish Nehra.

The 32nd game of the ongoing 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to be organised at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (April 17) between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals.

Titans are placed sixth on the points table with three wins and the same number of defeats after six games whereas Delhi are ninth with just two victories and four losses in the same number of matches as Gujarat.

Titans have played three games in Ahmedabad this season and have won two and lost one. Their loss came against Punjab Kings in a high-scoring thriller on April 4.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals head-to-head record

Titans hold the edge over Delhi with two wins in three games played between both sides thus far. The first-ever clash between both teams was played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 2, 2022 and Titans won the fixture by 14 runs.

Delhi and Titans locked horns with each other on April 4, 2023, for the second time and Titans claimed the honours again by six wickets. Delhi's solitary win over Titans came on May 2 during the last season when they won a crunch contest by five runs.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 squad:

Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Matthew Wade (wk), Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Sharath BR, Shahrukh Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller, Sandeep Warrier, Joshua Little, Kartik Tyagi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra.

Delhi Capitals IPL 2024 squad:

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Jhye Richardson, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lizaad Williams, Ricky Bhui, Rasikh Dar Salam, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara.