Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Greatness of Virat has been reduced...': Former CSK-MI star on Kohli's performance at Chepauk

'Greatness of Virat has been reduced...': Former CSK-MI star on Kohli's performance at Chepauk

Virat Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are all set to face each other in the opening match of the Indian Premier League 2024. Ahead of the new season, former CSK and MI player has opened up on Kohli's performance at the venue.

Varun Malik Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: March 10, 2024 20:12 IST
Virat Kohli, RCB IPL
Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli.

The much-awaited Indian Premier League is a little away now as the 17th edition of the tournament kicks off on March 22. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will be hosting Royal Challengers Bangalore at their den of Chepauk. Meanwhile, former CSK and Mumbai Indians star Harbhajan Singh has opened on Virat Kohli's performance at the venue.

Speaking to Star Sports ahead of the new season of the tournament, Harbhajan stressed on the difficulty of playing in Chennai and opened up on Virat Kohli's performance too. "The greatness of Virat has been reduced in terms of his overall performance at that venue. It is a tricky venue to bat, especially as an opening batsman against a sort of weird tennis ball-type bounce.

"They've (CSK) got the great (Ravindra) Jadeja bowling stump to stump. He'll get the oddball to turn and then the oddball to stay low. It's really tricky," he said as quoted by PTI.

Kohli has scored 7263 runs in 237 matches at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 130. However, his performances at the Chennai venue see a dip. He averages 30 and strikes at 111 at this venue.

"If he's actually prepared to bat about 20 overs, then he can put together a match-winning performance because two hundred at the accessible Chinnaswamy do not necessarily guarantee the same at Chepauk," he said.

Harbhajan said that Kohli needs to display the beast mode of 2016. "It's important for him to have a season like 2016 because if Virat goes on to score runs, the team will go forward.

I don't know if they will go on to win the cup or not.

"But with the brilliant individuals they have in their team—Virat, (Glenn) Maxwell, (Cameron) Green, and a few more like Patidar— I believe they have a lot of good batting and everyone wants Virat to have a repeat of 2016,” he added.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement