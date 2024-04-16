'Blow out teams even before they walk onto the field': Cummins reiterates SRH's philosophy after win vs RCB

Tuesday, April 16, 2024
     
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have already blown away a couple of teams in the 2024 edition of the IPL having smashed totals of 277 and 287 and skipper Pat Cummins reiterated his aggressive philosophy saying that sides should fear facing them given how they have destroyed bowling attacks for fun.

Anshul Gupta New Delhi Updated on: April 16, 2024 18:25 IST
Pat Cummins reiterated Sunrtisers Hyderabad's philosophy to
Image Source : AP Pat Cummins reiterated Sunrtisers Hyderabad's philosophy to his players after a 25-run win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) blew away the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a storm at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15 and it seems Pat Cummins and Co have just begun as the skipper reiterated his team's philosophy after the 25-run win, of being aggressive from the start and disrupting bowling attacks from their presence. Sunrisers smashed 287, the highest IPL score, the second highest in T20 history and the second time they have breached the 270 mark, in this season only 18 days apart and Cummins has expected more of the same from his lads.

In the post-match address in the dressing room, Cummins lauded the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad to buy into the team's approach and all of them just jept going for their shots. Head smashed a ton while Klaasen played well for his 67 before Samad with his 10-ball 37* gave the required push.

"Guys, we keep saying that we want everyone to be really brave, aggressive, take the game on, play with freedom. And you guys keep delivering with the bat. That was fantastic," Cummins said on the batting effort.

After appreciating all the individual performances, Cummins concluded his address by saying, "I'll keep saying, you'll hear from us all the time. That's how we want to play. It's not going to work every game. But I can tell you, everyone's terrified when they come up against us and we got to blow some teams out of the water before they've even walked out of the field."

KKR vs RR IPL 2024: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report for Match 31

'Players go blank in front of Faf du Plessis': Virender Sehwag sheds light on RCB's missing piece

KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Kolkata-Rajasthan meet with number 1 spot up for grabs

When a team has already scored 277 and 287 in two matches, the opponent will fear and Delhi Capitals, who play the Sunrisers next, should be wary of the fact as they themselves were taken for 272 in a game by the Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam.

