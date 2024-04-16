'Blow out teams even before they walk onto the field': Cummins reiterates SRH's philosophy after win vs RCB

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pat Cummins reiterated Sunrtisers Hyderabad's philosophy to his players after a 25-run win against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) blew away the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a storm at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 15 and it seems Pat Cummins and Co have just begun as the skipper reiterated his team's philosophy after the 25-run win, of being aggressive from the start and disrupting bowling attacks from their presence. Sunrisers smashed 287, the highest IPL score, the second highest in T20 history and the second time they have breached the 270 mark, in this season only 18 days apart and Cummins has expected more of the same from his lads.

In the post-match address in the dressing room, Cummins lauded the likes of Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad to buy into the team's approach and all of them just jept going for their shots. Head smashed a ton while Klaasen played well for his 67 before Samad with his 10-ball 37* gave the required push.

"Guys, we keep saying that we want everyone to be really brave, aggressive, take the game on, play with freedom. And you guys keep delivering with the bat. That was fantastic," Cummins said on the batting effort.

After appreciating all the individual performances, Cummins concluded his address by saying, "I'll keep saying, you'll hear from us all the time. That's how we want to play. It's not going to work every game. But I can tell you, everyone's terrified when they come up against us and we got to blow some teams out of the water before they've even walked out of the field."

When a team has already scored 277 and 287 in two matches, the opponent will fear and Delhi Capitals, who play the Sunrisers next, should be wary of the fact as they themselves were taken for 272 in a game by the Kolkata Knight Riders in Visakhapatnam.