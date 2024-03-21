Former Pakistan captain Javeria Khan announces retirement from international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Javeria Khan

Former Pakistan captain Javeria Khan has announced her retirement from international cricket. She played for Pakistan since 2008 when she made her ODI debut and featured in T20Is for the first time in 2009. Overall, Javeria played 228 international matches for her country scoring almost 5000 runs with two centuries and 25 fifties. She also picked up 28 wickets with her bowling at the highest level.

For the unversed, Javeria also led Pakistan in 17 ODIs and 16 T20Is including in the two World Cups in the shortest formats. Opening up about her retirement, she thanked her family and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the unwavering support throughout her career. Moreover, she has also confirmed that she will be available to play in league cricket.

"I want to call it a day and announce my retirement, however, I will be available for league cricket. I am grateful to the unwavering support I received throughout my career. I want to thank my family, teammates, the Pakistan Cricket Board, my department ZTBL for their support and guidance at each step, and my fans whose appreciation was instrumental in bringing out the best in me. I have been blessed to hold Pakistan’s flag globally," she said.

Tania Mallick, Head of Women's cricket, extended her gratitude to their former skipper for her contribution for Pakistan cricket. "On behalf of the PCB and all cricket fans, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Javeria Khan for her invaluable contributions to women's cricket in Pakistan. Her glittering records with the bat speak for themselves and I am confident that her illustrious career will inspire many girls in the country to not just take up this sport but also excel at it across many years.

"As Javeria announces her retirement, we reflect on her remarkable career and services she has rendered for Pakistan cricket. We thank her for her untiring commitment and wish her all the success in her future endeavours," she said. As for Javeria she was also part of Pakistan women’s team squad that won Gold medal in the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games held in China and South Korea, respectively.