Former India captain Sourav Ganguly's security cover upgraded to Z category

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sourav Ganguly

West Bengal Government has decided to upgrade the security cover of former India captain Sourav Ganguly to Z category. The decision was taken on May 16 following the expiry of the tenure of Y category security provided to the cricketer before. Ganguly will now have around 8 to 10 police personnel guarding him all the time according to the new security cover category.

"As the security cover of the VVIP expired, a review was done as per the protocol and it was decided to raise Ganguly's security cordon to Z category. As per the new security arrangement, the former cricketer will have 8 to 10 police personnel guarding him," the official said as per PTI.

Under the previous security category, Sourav Ganguly used to get three police personnel from the special branch and an equal number of law enforcers guarding his home in Behala. On Tuesday, representatives of the state secretariat reached Sourav Ganguly's Behala office. A meeting took place there with concerned authorities from Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar and local police station also present.

Currently, Ganguly is with the Delhi Capitals franchise in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as mentor and will be returning to Kolkata. "Ganguly is currently travelling with his team Delhi Daredevils and will return to Kolkata on May 21. He will start getting Z category security from that very day," the official added.

Latest Cricket News