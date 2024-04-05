Finn Allen opens up on 'tough to beat' Pakistan ahead of New Zealand's five-match T20I tour

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Finn Allen.

New Zealand are all set to tour Pakistan for a five-match T20I series starting April 18 with a second-string squad in the absence of their star players who are currently rendering their services to their respective franchises in the 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Despite missing the star power of Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner and Kane Williamson, New Zealand's emerging opener Finn Allen feels that the series presents the non-regular players "an opportunity at the top level to see where they stand against a formidable Pakistan side."

"It is an awesome opportunity with players being away at the IPL, for young guys such as Tim Robinson, who have shown their talent and had a good Super Smash tournament here in New Zealand during the summer," Allen told PTI.

"It is rewarding for those guys and allows them to get an opportunity at the top level to see where they stand against a formidable Pakistan side," he said.

Allen is using New Zealand's 4-1 win over Pakistan earlier this year as a source of inspiration but realises that beating them on their home turf will be a task.

"I guess with the upcoming series, we batted out with them at home not too long ago but it is on their turf now and we know from tours in the past, that they are pretty tough to beat at home," Allen mentioned.

"Hopefully, Mark Chapman can pull through for the boys again like last time, but I think it will be a good challenge and a good series," he added.

New Zealand's squad for Pakistan series

Michael Bracewell (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Will O'Rourke, Tim Robinson, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi