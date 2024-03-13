Wednesday, March 13, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. 'Feels like I am making my debut again': Rishabh Pant excited and nervous ahead of his comeback

'Feels like I am making my debut again': Rishabh Pant excited and nervous ahead of his comeback

Rishabh Pant is set to make his comeback in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will lead Delhi Capitals after missing the previous season and has joined the team's camp around 10 days before their season opener against Punjab Kings.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published on: March 13, 2024 18:15 IST
Rishabh Pant, IPL 2024
Image Source : PTI Rishabh Pant

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (March 12) declared Rishabh Pant fit to play in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a wicketkeeper-batter. On the very next day (March 13), the cricketer joined the Delhi Capitals camp and will be leading the team this season. Pant is making a comeback to competitive cricket for the first time since December 2022 after surviving a horrific accident on his way to home post the Bangladesh tour.

Meanwhile, the left-hander is excited as well as nervous to return to the field after a long gap and has stated that he's feeling like he is making his debut again. "I'm excited and nervous at the same time. It feels like I'm going to make my debut again," Pant said in the media release issued by the franchise. The cricketer is currently in Visakhapatnam in the DC camp where they are slated to play their two home games according to the first phase schedule that has been released.

Rishabh Pant termed his comeback as 'miracle' and is thankful to the fans, BCCI and the family to sticking by his side during the tough times. "To be able to play cricket again after everything I've been through is nothing short of a miracle. I'm grateful to all my well-wishers and fans, and most importantly, the BCCI and staff at NCA. All their love and support continue to give me immense strength," he added. Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play their first game of the season against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur, a new home venue for the latter side, on March 23.

Meanwhile, DC co-owner Parth Jindal has welcomed Rishabh Pant back to the side and is looking forward to see him back in the middle within 10 days' time. "We're delighted to welcome Rishabh back to the Delhi Capitals family. The kind of grit and resilience he has displayed in overcoming challenges is inspirational, to say the least. We're humbled to have been a part of his journey to recovery, which has been exceptional. Rishabh's return is one of the most highly anticipated ones in recent times, and I can't wait to see him compete again," he further said.

Related Stories
Amidst England players skipping IPL 2024, star PBKS batter set to play entire season

Amidst England players skipping IPL 2024, star PBKS batter set to play entire season

Kuldeep Yadav makes big gains in ICC all-rounders rankings, rises in bowlers' chart too

Kuldeep Yadav makes big gains in ICC all-rounders rankings, rises in bowlers' chart too

New Zealand Cricket Awards 2024: Rachin Ravindra and Amelia Kerr bag major honours

New Zealand Cricket Awards 2024: Rachin Ravindra and Amelia Kerr bag major honours

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement