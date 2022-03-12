Faf du Plessis appointed as new RCB captain ahead of IPL 2022

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ RCB File Photo

Royal Challengers Bangalore appointed Faf du Plessis as their captain ahead of IPL 2022. Last season, Virat Kohli announced that he will be stepping down from the captaincy job at the end of IPL 2021. South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was acquired by RCB for Rs 7 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction in Bengaluru.

RCB team mangement had three choices for captaincy in the name of Australia's Glenn Maxwell, India's Dinesh Karthik or they could have re-appointed Virat Kohli as their captain.

Faf du Plessis was one of the players released by CSK. When everyone thought that CSK would go all out on the South African cricketer, Royal Challengers Bangalore secured the services in the intense bidding war. Faf played a substantial role in the previous edition of the IPL for Chennai Super Kings. The right-handed batsman scored 633 runs in the 2021 season and ended up as the second leading run-scorer in the tournament.

Speaking about the new captain, Mike Hesson, Director of Cricket Operations, RCB said, “I would like to extend my best wishes to Faf du Plessis on being appointed as RCB captain. Faf is not only a world class player, he has also shown tremendous ability to lead on the international stage in all three formats of the game. His contribution on the field is eminent but a leader who leads by example is very inspiring to any team. His experience and inclusive style of leadership will certainly be crucial in maximizing the knowledge from all of the leaders within our RCB squad. Captaincy is not only about tactics it’s also about getting to know individuals and helping them achieve special things, we are confident that together with this group we can build on the success of this team in the season ahead.”

Expressing his delight on appointed as RCB captain, Faf du Plessis said, “The opportunity to be the captain of a franchise like RCB is massive and a role I was glad to accept. The work is just going to begin as we try to build off the success the team has enjoyed in previous years. I would like to thank RCB management and the coaching team for entrusting me with the role and I will do my best to ensure a successful season this time with the desired outcome.”