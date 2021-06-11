England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: Watch Edgbaston Test Online on SonyLIV

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES | INDIA TV England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Edgbaston Test in India

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: Watch ENG vs NZ Edgbaston Test Online on SonyLIV

Rory Burns and Daniel Lawrence struck half-centuries as England registered 258 for seven wickets at stumps on Day 1 of the second and final Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston. At close, Lawrence was batting on 67 with Mark Wood on 16. Earlier, Burns notched up 81 comprising 10 fours. For New Zealand, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult , and Matt Henry took one wicket each while Neil Wagner plucked one. The first England-New Zealand Test at Lord's had ended in a draw.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test 2021 broadcast on TV. England vs New Zealand 2nd Test (ENG vs NZ Edgbaston Test) is available online on SonyLIV and will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

