England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: Watch Edgbaston Test Online on SonyLIV

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: Watch ENG vs NZ Edgbaston Test Online on SonyLIVENG vs NZ 2nd Test Live Streaming: Rory Burns and Daniel Lawrence struck half-centuries as England registered 258 for seven wickets at stumps on Day 1 of the second and final Test against New Zealand at Edgbaston. At close, Lawrence was batting on 67 with Mark Wood on 16. Earlier, Burns notched up 81 comprising 10 fours. For New Zealand, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, and Matt Henry took one wicket each while Neil Wagner plucked one. The first England-New Zealand Test at Lord's had ended in a draw.
What are the Playing XIs for England vs New Zealand 2nd Test?
England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Daniel Lawrence, James Bracey(w), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson
New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Daryl Mitchell, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult