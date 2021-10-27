England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Where to Watch ENG vs BAN Super 12 Match Online

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming T20 World Cup (File Image of England Cricket)

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is all set to witness a clash between England and Bangladesh in the 20th match of the T20 World Cup 2021. The action will kick off at 3:30 PM on October 27, Wednesday as Eoin Morgan’s side take on Mahmudullah’s Bangladesh.

After a tremendous win against West Indies in the first match, England would try to keep their winning momentum alive. The Tigers, on the other hand, would be yearning for a win after losing their first match against Sri Lanka.

England vs Bangladesh Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch ENG vs BAN Super 12 Match Online

At what time does England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 27 (Wednesday).

How do I watch live streaming England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch England vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for South Africa vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

England

Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley.

Bangladesh

Squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob