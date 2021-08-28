ENG vs IND 3rd Test | 'Ruthless performance from England': Michael Vaughan heaps praise on Joe Root

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES England skipper Joe Root

England's big win at Headingley has come in for a lot of praise from netizens on Twitter. The hosts handed India an innings and 76 runs defeat on Saturday to level the five-match series 1-1. India, after starting from 215/2 on the fourth day, were bowled out for 278 in the second innings.

Pacer Ollie Robinson was the wreaker-in-chief, claiming five wickets for 65 runs. Craig Overton took three wickets while James Anderson had one wicket to his name. India lost their last seven wickets for just 41 runs in 54 minutes, leaving the netizens stunned at how the tourists wilted under pressure.

Here's how people reacted to social media on the result of the Leeds Test.

"A fight back is what makes a 5 test match series special when the best teams play against each other. 2 tests left (eyes emoji) are glued #INDvENG," tweeted former Australian leg-spinner Brad Hogg.

"Fantastic ruthless performance from England .. that's as good as it gets .. To do that after Lords shows great character which comes from the Skipper .. India !!!!! A few days to forget .. they really have been useless !!! #ENGvIND," wrote former England captain Michael Vaughan.

"One trait which this team India knows is to make a comeback,hoping for that again. Well done @ECB_cricket you played an outstanding game of cricket! #IndvsEng," said former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

"Tough to digest. #INDvsEND #ENGvIND," wrote former India pacer RP Singh.

"Great fight back after losing the last test by @ECB_cricket . Outplayed India in this test match, special from @root66 leading from the front . As a unit they bowled brilliantly - Well done to #OllieRobinson for his 5-er.," typed former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood.

"1-1 (Flag of England) (Flag of India) Top performance, mad sport!," wrote former England batsman Mark Butcher.

The fourth Test between England and India begins at The Oval on September 2.