ENG vs AUS, 1st ODI: Michael Clarke takes sly dig at IPL, criticizes 'THIS' English player

ENG vs AUS, 1st ODI: The debate between the importance of franchise cricket & international cricket is something that has been doing the rounds for quite sometime now. More than the future of international cricket, it is the future of ODI (One Day International) cricket that has been doing the rounds. With back-to-back T20 World Cups, the 50-over format had taken a backseat, but with the ODI World Cup which is scheduled to be played next year, the ODI format is expected to take charge.

Recently Jos Buttler's England raced their way to victory in the T20 World Cup as they finished at the pinnacle. Before that, the English team played a seven-match T20I series against Pakistan and a three-match T20I series against former defending champions Australia. They had some rigorous match practice in their lead-up to the global tournament and they certainly did reap some great results with the World Cup trophy in their hands. After the T20 World Cup, England are now all set to lock horns with Australia in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series. English all-rounder Moeen Ali expressed his displeasure and he didn't mince words.

England’s limited-overs vice-captain Ali opened up and said:

It's been happening for quite sometime now. These kind of things are a shame. Having said that, it is better than two days time. We've been getting used to it as players, but people need to understand that it is not always possible to give hundred percent when you are playing this much.

Ali's displeasure with the tight schedule caught former Aussie and World Cup-winning captain Michael Clarke's attention and he certainly didn't like it. Clarke also took a very subtle dig at the IPL which is played for two long months.

Clarke fumed and said:

Players can't complain about the international schedule when they're taking the opportunity to play domestic cricket as well for franchises for money when you can have that six or eight week off. If it was playing for the T20 World Cup and then depart to play for the IPL, I don't think you'd hear anybody whinge.

The Indian Premier League is one of the major cricketing events and it attracts loads of attention, money, and buzz. Contrary to everything, this year many star international players have pulled out of the league and this certainly raises loads of questions on how the ICC decides to manage things going forward.

