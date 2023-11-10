ECB announces England women's teams for India tour, Sciver-Brunt and Ecclestone return from injuries

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone during Commonwealth Games 2022

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the women's cricket teams for the upcoming India tour on Friday, November 10. Star cricketers Natalie Sciver-Brunt and Sophie Ecclestone return to setup as England name strong sides for the T20I and Test series against India starting on December 6.

The rising all-rounder Alice Capsey is set to make her Test debut having impressed in white-ball cricket recently. Young wicketkeeper batter Bess Heath is also included in both Test and T20I teams after his impressive debut against Sri Lanka in September. The 17-year-old Mahika Gaur is part of the T20I team having made her international debut for England in September.

The focus will be on the world no.1 T20I bowler Sophie Ecclestone who underwent surgery due to shoulder injury in September. The return of both Sciver-Brunt and Ecclestone boosts England's chances against the Women in Blue in both Test and T20Is. Head coach Jon Lewis talked about having a strong squad available for India's tour and added that the series will help their preparations for the next two World Cups.

“We have a nice blend of youth and experience," head coach Jon Lewis said. “We have a nice blend of youth and experience. It’s an exciting squad and a group that is ready to take on the challenge of what will be a really tough series in India.

“We haven’t toured India for a number of years. We have players who have experienced playing in the Women’s Premier League but many haven’t played international cricket there before. Playing in Indian conditions is great preparation for our next two World Cups in the subcontinent and will be an amazing learning opportunity for both the players and the staff. We respect the Indian team and are really looking forward to the challenge."

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones (wk), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt

England T20I squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones (wk), Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt.

India host England in a three-match T20I series starting from December 6 and all matches will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Then both giants will lock horns in an only four-day Test match at Navi Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Sports Academy starting on December 14.

