'Dowry demand, extramarital affairs': Mohammed Shami's wife moves SC demanding arrest of star cricketer

India pacer Mohammed Shami is shining on the field in the Indian Premier League (IPL) playing for Gujarat Titans. He is the purple cap holder with 17 wickets in nine matches after returning with magical figures of 4/11 in his four overs. But his personal life is not in great shape at the moment with Shami's wife Hasin Jahan yet again coming out in public with some serious allegations against the cricketer.

She has filed Speacial Leave Petition with Supreme Court against Shami alleging that a criminal case against him has 'erroneously stayed for the past four years, without any just circumstances.' Jahan has also accused her husband of having extra marital affairs with prostitutes while being on tours with the senior national team.

Hasin Jahan had accused Shami of domestic abuse and adultery back in 2018 and had filed a police complaint in Jadavpur. Perhaps, the cricketer and his brother were also called for questioning by Kolkata Police's women's grievance cell and even arrest warrant was issued against the cricketer. However, the order later stayed even as BCCI withheld Shami's central contract following match-fixing allegations by Hasin. But he was later given a clean chit by BCCI's is Anti Corruption Unit.

In her plea, Hasin Jahan has made shocking claims of the cricketer demanding dowry from her while also alleging that Shami still has extra-marital affairs. "Mr. Shami used to use his second mobile phone, an HTC device with the number +447864905556, for managing all his affairs related to prostitutes, and the said phone was seized by the Lal Bazaar Police, Kolkata, in connection with the present crime. However, as per the allegations in the petition, Mr. Shami still continues to be involved in sexual activities with prostitutes," her petition reads.

It remains to be seen what will be the response from Mohammed Shami now given that he is in the middle of an IPL season and playing really well.

