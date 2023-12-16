'Doesn't make sense to me': Australia star on opener's role in Tests after David Warner leaves

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia cricket players.

Australia's search to find a new opener after David Warner leaves his place vacant is on. The left-handed star is playing his last Test series and will bid adieu to the format after the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney. There are speculations over who can be Australia's next best bet to be the opener in the traditional format. Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who recently made his case heard in the Australia Test squad as a middle-order batter, declined the offer of replacing Warner at the top.

The all-rounder stated that he loves batting in the middle order and it does not make sense for him to come and open the innings. "How do I answer this without making a headline? For me, I appreciate there's talk about it (him opening) and eventually we're going to need a new opener with Davey leaving. "But I've worked really hard to get back in this side and for me to look forward to having a role as an opener just doesn't make sense to me," Marsh was quoted as saying by 'The Age' newspaper.

'I love batting at six': Marsh

The fast-bowling all-rounder then stated that he loves to bat at number six and even though he does not have the technique of someone like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, he likes to put pressure on teams with his attacking self. "I love being at number six and in my last four Test matches I've really found my way and I guess who I am as a Test cricketer and I'm loving it, so I'm reluctant to change that.

"I think I showed glimpses of the way I played in the last 12 months throughout my career, but probably never really believed in that method. I tried to play the long innings and play like Steve Smith and Davey and Uzzy (Usman Khawaja) and all those guys who can bat for six hours," he said on the trio.

He added that he wants to stay true to himself. "But I just wanted to come into this Test team and be really true to myself. I'm thankful to Patty (Cummins) and Ronnie (McDonald) for helping me get to this point where I've found my method that works. I don’t necessarily have the technique of Smudger (Smith) and Marnus (Labuschagne) where they can defend and leave for hours and get through those periods.

"I can put pressure back onto teams and the beauty of batting at six is if we bat well, you get some tired bowlers to try to counterattack and keep the game moving," Marsh said

