India vs South Africa: Star bowler set to miss opening T20I, doubtful for series

India suffered a major blow a few hours before the first T20I game against South Africa at Durban's Kingsmead on Sunday, December 10. Deepak Chahar is reportedly ruled out of the opening match and remains doubtful for the remainder of the series due to personal issues.

According to a report from PTI, the 31-year-old right-arm pacer is yet to join the camp in Durban as he remains in India. Deepak came in as a replacement for Mukesh Kumar during India's recent T20I series against Australia and featured in the fourth game in Raipur. But he missed the last game in Bengaluru due to a medical emergency at home.

Chahar has reportedly taken permission from the BCCI to join the squad late but new reports suggest that he might miss the entire series.

"Deepak hasn't yet joined the team in Durban as a close family member needed urgent hospitalisation. He had taken permission for a break as he needed to attend to his family member. He may or may not join the squad depending on his family member's health in the coming days," a senior BCCI official told PTI on condition of anonymity.

India T20I Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Washington Sundar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav

