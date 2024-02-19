Debuted under MS Dhoni's captaincy, Faiz Fazal announces retirement with lone ODI appearance for India

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Faiz Fazal

India cricketer Faiz Fazal has announced his retirement from professional cricket. He played only one ODI for India but steps down from the game as one of the legends for Vidarbha in the domestic circuit being the only player for them to feature in more than 100 red-ball matches. Interestingly, Fazal is also the only Indian batter to score fifty or more runs in his lone appearance in the 50-over format.

He had made his debut in 2016 when MS Dhoni was captain, on ther Zimbabwe tour and had opened the innings with KL Rahul. India had skittled the opposition for 123 runs and then chased it down with in less than 22 overs without losing a wicket. Fazal remained unbeaten on 55 off 61 balls with seven fours and one six to his name and never played for his country again.

The 38-year-old announced his retirement at the end of Vidarbha's last round game of Ranji Trophy against Haryana. He termed representing country and Vidarbha during his 21-year career as the biggest honours of his life and also stated that he is looking forward to the new challenges in the second innings of his life.

"Tomorrow marks the end of an era as I step onto the Nagpur ground for the last time, where my journey in first-class cricket began 21 incredible years ago. It's been an unforgettable ride, filled with cherished memories that I'll hold dear forever. Representing both the Indian Cricket Team and Vidarbha has been the greatest honor of my life, and donning those cricket jerseys has always filled me with immense pride. Farewell to my beloved Number 24 jersey - you'll be deeply missed.

"As one chapter closes, another awaits, and while bidding adieu to my professional cricket career fills me with mixed emotions, I'm eagerly looking forward to embracing the new adventures that lie ahead," Fazal wrote in his Instagram post. As far as his career is concerned, Fazal scored 9183 runs in 137 first-class matches apart from amassing 3641 runs in 113 List A appaerarances. In the T20 format, the left-hander played 66 matches and mustered 1273 runs with four fifties to his name.