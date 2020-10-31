IPL 2020: We can still win the IPL, says SRH skipper Warner after beating RCB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of David Warner

IPL 2020 is surely not going as per the script as with just four league matches to play, three play-off places are still up for grabs after Sunrisers Hyderabad brought Royal Challengers Bangalore at par with themselves with a five-wicket victory in Sharjah.

Both the sides are now locked on 14 points, along with Delhi Capitals, with a match each to play.

The victory for SRH was down to some clinical bowling spells from Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder, with other SRH bowlers chipping in as well, to restrict a star-studded RCB batting line-up at 120/7. The short target did huge favour to SRH batsmen, who chased off the run-a-ball target despite losing wickets at regular intervals.

And wining captain David Warner admitted the stars of the victories were his bowlers.

“All the credit today goes to the bowlers. The kind of wicket it is, it is slowing up quite a bit. The bowlers have to adapt. Can't just be yorkers, can't just be slowers. You have to hit the wicket,” Warner said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

While RCB captain earlier expressed his surprise at how dew factor affected the game, Warner said they came prepared for it.

“I was not surprised at all with the dew. When it is cooler here, it gets quite dewy,” he said.

The skipper said SRH can still win the IPL as team has been reacting positively in close situations.

“ Yeah we can still win the IPL. We had to win all three in 2016. We are winning these close ones. Of course we lost that close one the other night; don't even remind me of it,” he said.

