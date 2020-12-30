David Warner names himself TikToker of the Decade, trolls Yuzvendra Chahal

Image Source : AP David Warner

Despite not winning any honours at the recently announced ICC Awards, Australia's David Warner continued his hilarious social media antics by tagging himself as 'ICC Male TikToker of the Decade'. Warner, who has been quite active on social media since Covid-19 outbreak, took it to Instagram to share a picture of the same.

Warner even shared this award with Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. He wrote, "Thanks everyone for your support. Chahal, I thought we would be joint winners." Like Warner, Chahal too has been quite active on social media since the past few months. Both the international players have shared several TikTok videos, flaunting their fun-loving side on the internet.

Warner had also shared a face-swap video on Monday, congratulating Virat Kohli for bagging top honours at the ICC awards. The current India skipper was presented with Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni was also presented with the ICC Spirit of Cricket award. He had recalled Ian Bell in Nottingham in 2011 following a dramatic runout. Australia's Steve Smith won the ICC Test Cricketer of the Decade award while Afghanistan star Rashid Khan was named the T20I cricketer of the decade. In women's cricket, Ellyse Perry swept the ICC awards to bag the best Player of the Decade award.

Warner, meanwhile, is gearing up to play the third Test in Sydney, having missed the first two Tests due to a groin injury. The third Test of the four-match series is scheduled to begin on January 07 in Sydney. Warner, if deemed fit, will replace an out-of-form Joe Burns in Sydney. The southpaw's return will be a big boost for the hosts who suffered a comprehensive eight-wicket defeat in the second Test at the MCG.