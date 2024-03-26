CSK vs GT: Head-to-head record between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2024 match 7

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Titans bowling coach Ashish Nehra having an interaction with Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane.

The seventh fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season will be contested between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday (March 26).

The game will be a rematch of the IPL 2023 final where CSK got the better of GT in a last-over thriller. Both teams are coming into this contest on the back of wins in their respective season openers. While Chennai defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the curtain raiser of the season, the IPL 2022 winners beat Mumbai Indians by six runs in a last-ball thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 24).

Head-to-head record between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans have played five games against each other in the Indian Premier League. The first encounter between both sides took place during the IPL 2022 season on April 17 and Titans came out on top by three wickets while playing at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

They met again in the same season on May 15 and Titans got the better of CSK yet again by seven wickets.

The third fixture between CSK and GT turned out to be the curtain raiser of IPL 2023 and the then Hardik Pandya-led side made it 3-0 after winning that contest by five wickets in Ahmedabad.

The business end of IPL 2023 brought the two teams against each other again and CSK landed a telling blow. CSK defeated GT by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 to book a place in the summit clash and trumped the then-defending champions by five wickets (DLS method) to clinch the finals.

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (wk), Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Tushar Deshpande, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish

Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 squad:

Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Umesh Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Spencer Johnson, Sharath BR, Mohit Sharma, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Joshua Little, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra