CSK vs GT Final: Will it rain on reserve day as well? Know weather report in detail

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are set to face each other in the final clash of IPL 2023 posponed on May 29, Monday. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The city witnessed rain on the day of the May 28 (the actual date of the final) on Sunday and the game was shifted. However, there is prediction of rain on Monday as well. Will rain play spoilsport in the crucial match of the tournament? Let's find out.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast at Ahmedabad -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is high possibility of rain showers on the match-day. It is predicted to rain throughout the day beginning at 12 PM IST. There is more than 40% possibility of rain just before the match hours. However, it is unlikely to rain during the game-time. It means the match is likely to get delayed but a full 40-over action can be expected.

The prediction of the rain before and during match hours is as follows:

4 PM: 47%

5 PM: 51%

6 PM: 47%

7 PM - 0%

8 PM - 0%

9 PM - 0%

10 PM - 0%

11 PM - 0%

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be extremely humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 43% to 62% during the match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 37 degrees celsius at the beginning of the game and is expected to decrease to 32 degrees celsius towards the end.​​​​

What are the full squads?

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Srikar Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Dasun Shanaka, Abhinav Manohar, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

