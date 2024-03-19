Cricket Australia postpones T20I series against Afghanistan again

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner and Rashid Khan

Cricket Australia has postponed bilateral cricket series against Afghanistan yet again citing deteriorating human rights for women and girls in country under Taliban rule as reason. The two teams were scheduled to play in three-match T20I series but those fixtures have been postponed now. This is the third time Australia have decided not to play against Afghanistan since Taliban took over in September 2021.

Hobart was scheduled to host the one-off Test match in November 2021 that was cancelled and then the two sides were due to face each other in the UAE for three-match ODI series before the World Cup but even that series was postponed. CA had kept the door ajar then hoping that the conditions for women and girls improve in the country.

But in the statement, the cricket board cleared that nothing of that sorts has happened and that the condition has gotten even worse. "For this reason, we have maintained our previous position and will postpone the bilateral series against Afghanistan. CA continues its strong commitment to supporting participation by women and girls in cricket around the world and will continue to actively engage the International Cricket Council and work closely with the Afghanistan Cricket Board to determine what actions could be taken to support the resumption of bilateral matches in the future," the statement from Cricket Australia read.

Afghanistan is the only full member country without a women's team but the ICC CEO Geoff Alardice cleared that the world body will continue to support them as they have operate within the laws of the country. "We have spoken with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and their position is they have to operate within the laws of the country and the rules as set by the government, and really the question for the ICC Board is 'do we support our member in their ability to promote cricket within the rules set by the government of the country?', and the view is yes," he said.

Meanwhile, Australia have continued to play against Afghanistan in the ICC events with their latest clash happening at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at the World Cup last year. Glenn Maxwell smashed a sensational double-century in that game helping his side recover from 91/7 to chase down 292 runs.