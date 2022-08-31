Colin de Grandhomme Retirement: New Zealand allrounder bows out due to fitness concerns

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Colin de Grandhomme announces retirement from international cricket

Colin de Grandhomme Retirement: In a sudden change of events, New Zealand allrounder Colin de Grandhomme has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 36-years old New Zealand batsman has said that he is not getting any younger and his fitness isn't improving either, hence he has decided to hang up his boots. Grandhomme has played more than 100 matches for New Zealand across all three formats. The star allrounder announced his decision on August 31, 2022, Wednesday. The Kiwi cricketer has played a total of 29 Tests, 45 ODIs, and 41 T20Is after he made his international debut back in 2012.

"I accept that I am certainly not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder with each passing day, particularly with the injuries. I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks", said Grandhomme.

The New Zealand allrounder also added that he is fortunate enough to play for his country after debuting in the year 2012 and is extremely proud of his international career but he feels that this is the end of the line for him. De Grandhomme has been a vital part of an extremely successful New Zealand side across formats. he has scored 1432 runs in 29 Tests out of which New Zealand emerged victorious in 18. Grandhomme also has been a part of New Zealand's ICC Test Championship victory.

