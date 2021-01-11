AUS vs IND 3rd Test Live: Cheteshwar Pujara becomes 6th fastest Indian to score 6000 Test runs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara bats during day five of the 3rd Test match in the series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday.

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his good form in the ongoing Australia-India Test series with his third fifty of the tour; becoming the 11th Indian to breach the 6,000-run mark in Test cricket.

Pujara, who is having a crucial fourth-wicket partnership with Rishabh Pant in their hot pursuit to chase down 407-run record target on the final day of the Sydney Test, reached the milestone just before reaching his 27th Test fifty.

He also became the sixth-fastest Indian after Sunil Gavaskar (117 innings), Virat Kohli (119), Sachin Tendulkar (120), Virender Sehwag (123) and Rahul Dravid (125) to join the elite club in 134 innings.

The five other Indian batsmen, who have 6000-plus runs in Test cricket are VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, and Gundappa Viswanath.

It's worth pointing out that Pujara hasn't scored a Test century in last 18 innings with his last coming against the same outfit at the SCG in January 2019.