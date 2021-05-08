Chennai Super Kings procure 450 oxygen concentrators for people of Tamil Nadu

Image Source : CSK WEBSITE Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in Covid-19 relief operations, has helped CSKCL in arranging the supply of the oxygen concentrators and will also coordinate in their distribution.

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have extended support to the people of Tamil Nadu in their fight against Covid-19 by arranging for the delivery of 450 oxygen concentrators.

The Chennai Super Kings Cricket Ltd (CSKCL) director, R Srinivasan handed over an oxygen concentrator to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, MK Stalin, on Saturday to kick-start the distribution.

Bhoomika Trust, an NGO involved in Covid-19 relief operations, has helped CSKCL in arranging the supply of the oxygen concentrators and will also coordinate in their distribution.

The first consignment of oxygen concentrators has arrived and the remaining are expected to reach early next week.

CSKCL will be delivering the oxygen concentrators to government hospitals and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC)-run Covid-care centres.

CSK has been spreading awareness through "Mask Podu" (Wear Mask) campaign and regular distribution of relevant information through their social media platforms.

Since April, CSK players have been highlighting the importance of Covid-19 protection measures and urging the public to get vaccinated at the earliest.

These creatives are being displayed on 90 'Variable Message Displa' systems of the GCC across the city.

"The people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu form the very heartbeat of the Super Kings and we want them to know that we are all together in this fight against the pandemic," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said.