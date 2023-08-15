Begaani Shadi mein Abdulla deewana: Irfan Pathan takes a dig at 'padosi' after India's T20I series loss vs WI

Follow us on Image Source : IRFAN PATHAN TWITTER Irfan Pathan gave it back to Pakistan fans in style

Team India's below par run outside India continued across formats as after losing the ODI series against South Africa, Bangladesh and then the World Test Championship final, the Men in Blue suffered a humiliating loss against the West Indies in the five-match T20I series. Having been 0-2 down after the first two games, the Men in Blue did well to level the series 2-2, but they fell short in the decider as the batters except Suryakumar Yadav didn't come to the party while the bowlers weren't penetrative enough as the hosts chased down 179 runs with two overs left.

Hardik Pandya's captaincy and form of players like Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson were the few main reasons behind India's loss to a 7th-ranked team. This was the first time since 2017, that West Indies beat India in a T20I series, which gave a chance for Pakistan and their fans to celebrate, especially given that it happened on the eve of their Independence Day.

But Pakistan fans were about to face the wrath of not just the Indian fans but also the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who took a dig at them with a witty response. Quoting a famous hindi proverb for someone getting excited in someone else's matter, Pathan wrote, "Begaani Shadi mein Abdulla deewana… #sunday #padosi."

The tweet went viral as expected as the fans hailed Pathan for giving Pakistan fans a taste of their own medicine. However, that didn't take attention away from India's disappointing performance.

Even though head coach Rahul Dravid expressed confidence that this is not going to rattle them ahead of the World Cup and captain Hardik Pandya said that loss is good as it teaches you a lot, the Men in Blue have a lot of work to be done in the white-ball format. Now ahead of the Asia Cup, the team management will hope for a good news in fitness of their key players Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul so that they can get their World Cup preparations underway.

Latest Cricket News