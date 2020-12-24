BCCI to back ICC's bid for cricket's inclusion in 2028 Olympics: Report

Image Source : BCCI BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday, in principle, decided to back the ICC's bid for inclusion of cricket, in the T20 format, in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics "after getting some clarifications from the International Olympic Committee".

The decision was taken on Thursday during the board's 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Ahmedabad.

In other developments, BCCI approaved the inclusion of 10 teams in Indian Prmeier League starting 2022. Also, it was decided that all first-class players, both men and women, will be suitably compensated for the curtailed domestic season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BCCI plans to get the domestic season underway, after several months' delay, in January with the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championship.

In other decisions, veteran Congress leader Rajiv Shukla was officially anointed the Board's vice president in place of his protege Mahim Verma from Uttarakhand.

It was also learnt that the general body decided in favour of Sourav Ganguly continuing as a director in the ICC Board.

Secretary Jay Shah will be the alternate director as well as India's representative at the Chief Executive Committee meets of the global body.