BREAKING | BCCI sacks Chetan Sharma-led senior national selection committee

BCCI has sacked Chetan Sharma-led senior national selection committee. BCCI took to Twitter to invite applications for the position of national selectors.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of National Selectors (Senior Men). Candidates who wish to apply for the said position need to fulfil the following criteria for their applications to be considered," said BCCI in a statement.

BCCI also listed down the criteria for the applications.

National Selectors (Senior Men)

Positions - 5

Should have played a minimum of

7 Test matches; OR

30 First Class matches; OR

10 ODI and 20 First Class matches

Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago

"No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee. Applications should be submitted by 1800 hrs IST on November 28, 2022," the statement added,

The Fallout of a Heartbreak

India fell to England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022. What made it all the more frustrating is that the team lost by 10 wickets. Following the semifinals exit, many questions were raised about the way the team was selected despite many players being out of form. All in all India's run at the T20 World Cup comprised of wins over Zimbabwe and Netherlands, close victories over Pakistan and Bangladesh, and two defeats against the big dogs, England and South Africa.

Not only this, many questions were raised about Pant's handling, Chahal's complete absence from playing 11, lack of part-time bowlers and intent from the batters during Powerplay, and much more.

India last won an ICC tournament in 2013 under MS Dhoni's leadership, and it has been a case of constant defeats since then.

