BCCI announces Team India squad for Asian Games, Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead; Rinku Singh, Jitesh earn call-ups

Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the Indian team for the first time as he has been named captain of the Asian Games squad

The BCCI in its second big announcement released the list of Indian men's player who will be going to Hangzhou, China for the Asian Games 2023. Chennai Super Kings and Maharashtra batter Ruturaj Gaikwad will be leading the second-string sides which saw Rinku Singh and Prabhsimran Singh get maiden call-ups into the Indian team with Jitesh Sharma and Washington Sundar being recalled.

Team India squad for Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh (wk)

Standby list of players: Yash Thakur, Sai Kishore, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Sai Sudarsan.

More to follow...

