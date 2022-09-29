Follow us on Image Source : GETTY BBL 2022-23: CA officially approves use of DRS for upcoming season; to be in use for both BBL and WBBL

Highlights DRS will be in use from the upcoming season in the BBL

Few games in the WBBL will also see the use of DRS

BBL was the only league yet to implement the use of DRS

Cricket Australia (CA) has finally confirmed the use of the Decision Review System (DRS) in the upcoming season of Big Bash League (BBL) in both men's and women's. The decision comes after huge criticism from former players and fans as the BBL was the only high-profile league yet to implement the use of DRS.

After international and state border closures scuppered plans to introduce the technology last season, the league announced the system will be implemented in all BBL season 12 matches and the 24 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season 8 matches.

Image Source : GETTYWomen's Big Bash League

However, 35 matches from the WBBL won't have DRS in use due to the broadcasters' issue. The absence of review technology, which had been used in other major domestic T20 competitions like the Indian Premier League and the Hundred as well as leagues in Pakistan, the Caribbean and Bangladesh, had become a major talking point over the past few seasons with its introduction no doubt welcomed by players and match officials alike.

"The league is delighted to introduce DRS … in line with the very best cricket competitions in the world," BBL President Alistair Dobson said. Implementing DRS has been a challenging task for the BBL, which is the most logistically complex T20 league in the world.

"That, plus the impact of the pandemic on travel and movement, have meant the technology has not been possible to introduce until this season," the President added.

ALSO READ I Virat Kohli sends heartful tribute to Roger Federer, says 'You are the greatest of all time' - Watch Video

Each team will get one unsuccessful review per innings with the fielding team captain or batter receiving 15 seconds to call for a review.

As per standard practice, the reviewing team will keep their one unsuccessful review if the decision results in an 'Umpire's Call'.

Ultra Edge, commonly referred to as a Snicko, and ball-tracking will be the review technology available to the TV match official.

The WBBL season opener between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers in Mackay on Thursday, October 13 will be the first Big Bash match to have DRS available.

Latest Cricket News