Virat Kohli sends heartful tribute to Roger Federer, says 'You are the greatest of all time' - Watch Video

Highlights Roger Federer announced his retirement from the game last week

Virat Kohli along with wife Anushka Joshi shared met Federer in 2018 Australian Open

Last week's Laver Cup was the time Federer played competitive tennis before calling time

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has paid a heartfelt tribute to tennis legend Roger Federer after he called time on his illustrious 24-year-long career earlier this month. The tennis legend bid his farewell last week in the Laver Cup when he teamed up with arch-rivals and best friends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray.

"Hello Roger, it's a great honour for me to be able to send this video across for you congratulating you on a phenomenal career that has given us so many beautiful moments and memories," Kohli said in a video shared by the ATP Tour.

Federer's farewell party was spoiled by Team World on Sunday when they beat Team Europe to clinch their first-ever title. Despite this, Federer still had a memorable outing as he was seen emotional and in tears.

Federer in Numbers

After staying away from the game for more than a year, it was expected that he will appear at this year’s Wimbledon but stayed away due to fitness issues. At the time of retirement, Federer would look back at some of his big achievements as he won eight Wimbledon titles, six Australian Open titles, five US Open titles, and a solitary French Open title in 2009.

Australian Open 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018 French Open 2009 Wimbledon 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017 US Open 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008

Where does he rank in all-time list?

Renowned for his excellent backhand and forehand, the Swiss came to rise for the first time in 2001 when he beat Pete Sampras at Wimbledon. Two years later he won his first title at the SW-19 and would later win five titles in a row in London. In time to come, he would go past the likes of Pete Sampras and Roy Emerson.

Currently, only Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have won more Grand Slam titles than him in Men’s tennis. Nadal leads the chart with 22 Grand Slam titles while Djokovic is one behind on 21. At the start of 2022, the trio of Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer had won 20 Grand Slam titles each. His last Grand Slam triumph was 2018 Australian Open while his last Wimbledon title came in 2017.

Most Singles Grand Slam titles for Men’s-

Player No. of Titles Rafael Nadal 22 Novak Djokovic 21 Roger Federer 20 Pete Sampras 14 Roy Emerson 12

Alongside Grand Slam titles he also won a Gold Medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics in Men’s doubles with Stanislas Wawrinka. Federer lost in the final of the Men’s singles in the 2012 London Olympics after Andy Murray got the better of him. On six occasions he won the year-ending ATP tour finals while winning the Davis cup in 2014.

