Bangladesh not looking at Asia Cup as World Cup preparation, says skipper Shakib Al Hasan

The newly appointed captain of the Bangladesh cricket team Shakib Al Hasan has revealed that they aren't looking at the Asia Cup as a part of their preparation for the ODI World Cup. Shakib believes that if the team does well in the Asia Cup then it will hold Bangladesh in good stead leading into the World Cup but at the same time if they fail to perform well that won't necessarily rule them out of contention in the race to the silverware.

The Bangladesh allrounder admitted that the team is only looking forward to the Asia Cup and that too the games against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan and not beyond. Bangladesh share their group with the Lankan Lions and Afghans and will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on Thursday, August 31.

"You cannot think of World Cup with the Asia Cup because they are two different tournaments. Yes if we can do well and develop as a good team in Asia Cup, in that case we have some good chance to do well in the World Cup and from that point of view Asia Cup is important. But it is not like if we do badly in Asia Cup will imply that there is no chance for us in the World Cup nor if we do great will suggest that our chances in World Cup will increase to substantially," said Shakib to media at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

"Now the whole plan is based on the Asia Cup and the preparation and team is prepared accordingly. When we finish the Asia Cup at that point World Cup will come and we will think about it at that point of time. Now we are thinking only about Asia Cup and more precisely we are only thinking about Afghanistan, Sri Lanka game," he added.

The Shakib-led side will play Afghanistan on Sunday, September 3 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

