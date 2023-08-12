Average of 27, poor strike rate: How Shubman Gill has performed outside Ahmedabad in T20s in 2023

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shubman Gill is going through a rough patch in the ongoing T20I series against West Indies

Shubman Gill, who has been hailed as one of the future stars of cricket, is going through a rough patch in the shortest format despite coming off a great season in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gill, who scored 890 runs in IPL 2023, won the Orange Cap for the leading run-getter in the tournament, however, since then his form across formats has been on the downslide.

Gill fell cheaply in both innings in the World Test Championship (WTC) final and apart from an 85-run knock, he didn't have anything much of note in the Test matches and ODIs against West Indies and now in three T20Is so far, he has returned scores of 3, 7 and 6. Gill is really struggling to gett going in the format for India despite having smashed a century against New Zealand in January. Gill actually has a great record at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in T20s but has largely struggled in the format elsewhere.

In 2023 only, Gill has played 10 innings at the world's largest cricket stadium and he averages 87.25 having scored 698 runs including three centuries (two in IPL 2023 playing for Gujarat Titans and one for India) and as many fifties. However, as soon as he moves out of his home venue in the IPL, his numbers drop considerably.

In 16 innings outside Ahmedabad, Gill has just 410 runs in his name at a below-par average of 27 and his strike rate is poor as well at 127.72. This tally also includes a century, he slammed in his team's final league stage match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Gill will get a longer run as compared to Ishan Kishan, who has an even more inferior record in recent T20Is, but with just two games left, he will have to make those chances count.

