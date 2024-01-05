Australia topple India to reclaim no.1 crown in ICC Test rankings

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia cricket team with Ashes 2023 trophy

Australia men's cricket team ended India's reign as the no.1 ICC team across formats on Friday, January 5. Australia replaced India to reclaim the no.1 Test team crown after thrashing Pakistan in the ongoing red-ball series at home while India had to settle for a 1-1 result against South Africa in their recent Test assignment.

After securing a three-match series, Australia moved to the top with 118 ratings in the ICC Test team rankings chart. India recorded a sensational seven-wicket win against South Africa in Cape Town on Thursday but their embarrassing defeat in Centurion cost them an apex position in the ICC team standings.

India lost one rating in the ICC rankings despite a historic win in the second Test match against South Africa. But the Men in Blue continue to dominate the ODI and T20I team rankings with a comfortable lead at the top after recent series wins against South Africa and Australia.

In individual Test rankings, New Zealand's Kane Williamson remains at the top in the batter's chart while Indian veteran Ravichandran Ashwin dominate the bowling standings. Ravindra Jadeja is currently ranked as the no.1 Test all-rounder while Ashwin occupies second place and Axar Patel sits in fifth place.

For Australia, the star batter Steve Smith remains in the third position in the batting chart but veteran opener Usman Khawaja slipped one position to fifth. In bowling, captain Pat Cummins remains in the third place despite claiming three consecutive five-wicket hauls in the ongoing series against Pakistan while spinner Nathan Lyon slipped to tenth place in the latest ICC rankings.

ICC Test team rankings: