  5. Australia suffer second blow in squad; star all-rounder returns home mid-World Cup; may miss whole tournament

Australia find themselves in a soup following four consecutive wins in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as they will be without a couple of all-rounders for the England clash. After Glenn Maxwell, Australia will be without another player, the latter being doubtful for the rest of the tournament.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: November 02, 2023 10:14 IST
Australia have suffered a double blow ahead of their World
Image Source : GETTY Australia have suffered a double blow ahead of their World Cup 2023 game against England

Australia find themselves in a tricky spot with two key all-rounders being unavailable for their upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against England in Ahmedabad on Saturday, November 4. After Glenn Maxwell, who has been ruled out of the encounter after a bout of concussion following a fall from the golf cart on Monday, Mitchell Marsh has returned home to Perth midway through the tournament with no clear picture regarding his return.

"Australian allrounder Mitch Marsh has returned home from the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup for personal reasons. A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed," a Cricket Australia statement read. With uncertainty over his return and Maxwell missing at least the Ahmedabad game, the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Cameron Green are set to come in for the five-time champions.

With Marsh out, Steve Smith will get back to his preferred No. 3 spot with Marnus Labuschagne at No. 4. Josh Inglish, Stoinis and Green are likely to be 5, 6 and 7 with the bowlers to follow.

Australia have won their last four matches in a row having begun the tournament with two consecutive losses and are still not confirmed a place in the semifinals. Australia need to win at least two of their remaining three matches, if not all of them to confirm a semis berth. After England, Australia take on Afghanistan and Bangladesh in Mumbai and Pune respectively.

If either of Maxwell or Marsh miss out from the rest of the tournament, Australia might have to fly in a couple of players with Matt Short and Aaron Hardie being the likely candidates since Tanveer Sangha is the only travelling reserve with the squad currently. With Afghanistan and Pakistan chasing them, Australia can't keep the foot down as far as confirming a semis spot is concerned.

