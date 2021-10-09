AUS-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Live update: Follow Australia women vs India women ball-by-ball update from Gold Coast

Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I: Live Updates from Gold CoastAUS W vs IND W: Welcome to our live coverage of 2nd T20 international between Australia Women and India Women from Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast. The match will be crucial for both the teams after the first match was abandoned midway due to incessant rain. Invited to bat, India were 131/4 in 15.2 overs when rain disrupted the proceedings, leading to the match being eventually called off. Jemimah Rodrigues was not out on 49 and giving her company was Richa Ghosh (17 not out). Both sides got one point each from the abandoned match.
Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Watch AUS W vs IND W Live Online