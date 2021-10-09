Saturday, October 09, 2021
     
AUS-W vs IND-W 2nd T20I Live update: Follow Australia women vs India women ball-by-ball update from Gold Coast

Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I: Follow Live scores and updates of AUS W vs IND W 2nd T20 from the Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast.

New Delhi Published on: October 09, 2021 11:05 IST
Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I: Follow Live scores and updates of AUS W vs IND W 2nd T20 from the Metricon Stadium, Gold Coast.

Australia Women vs India Women 2nd T20I: Live Updates from Gold Coast

AUS W vs IND W: Welcome to our live coverage of 2nd T20 international between Australia Women and India Women from Metricon Stadium in Gold Coast. The match will be crucial for both the teams after the first match was abandoned midway due to incessant rain. Invited to bat, India were 131/4 in 15.2 overs when rain disrupted the proceedings, leading to the match being eventually called off. Jemimah Rodrigues was not out on 49 and giving her company was Richa Ghosh (17 not out). Both sides got one point each from the abandoned match.

