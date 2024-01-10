Steve Smith gets to 'scratch his itch' as chief selector George Bailey makes major announcement

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner and Steve Smith after the third Test vs Pakistan.

Steve Smith's desire to open the innings in Test cricket has been fulfilled as Australia have found their new opener to partner Usman Khawaja at the top.

The chief selector of the National Selection Panel (NSP), George Bailey, has confirmed that Smith will replace David Warner as Australia's Test opener and will be seen making his way to the centre of the Adelaide Oval alongside Khawaja on January 17 against the West Indies.

Addressing reporters during a press conference after the announcement of Australia's ODI and Test squad for the forthcoming multi-format series against the Windies at home, Bailey mentioned that opening the innings in Tests is an "itch that he'd (Smith) like to scratch".

"Tongue in cheek I could say everything’s an experiment. That’s been part of the discussions with Steve, I believe he’s keen for this to be a significant chapter of his career.

"We don’t look too far ahead… (but) for all intents and purposes this is where Steve wants to stay," Bailey was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

The chief selector also lauded Smith for having "a crack at something new and something different" despite the success he has had while batting in the middle order for Australia in the red-ball format.

"It’s selfless that someone who has had so much success in one position or a couple of positions in the middle order is open and willing and hungry to have a crack at something new and something different," Bailey mentioned.

Notably, the selection panel has included Matt Renshaw ahead of Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris in the Test squad for the West Indies series. Before Bancroft's non-selection could be perceived from the angle of his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal and his rumoured poor rapport with some of the pacers in the side, Bailey quashed the rumours.

"Categorically no (a potential conflict between players and Bancroft). And I’ve shared this with Cameron (Bancroft) on a number of occasions," he said. “It’s never been discussed, from the panel’s perspective, it’s purely a cricketing decision."

"There’s not a member of the team who would have an issue with Cam playing. We certainly don’t have an issue with it.

"I think a lot of people forget the fact that Cam’s actually played Test cricket since returning from the ban.

"It was a long time ago. We’ve all moved well past that. I’d be disappointed if people were looking to that as a reason… that’s not the case. Never has been and never will be," he added.