AUS vs PAK: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel caught on camera being in a heated argument, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel were involved in a heated argument after the latter had not done something asked by the senior statesman

Pakistan men's team has landed in Australia and begun training ahead of the three-match Test series against the hosts. The series will be one of the biggest challenges for Pakistan, which has undergone a complete revamp in leadership and backroom staff following the World Cup 2023 debacle. The series is David Warner's swansong in Test cricket and he has probably his best record against the opposition and Pakistan will be wary of the veteran opener, who'd want to finish on a high.

There is excitement in the air regarding Shan Masood as the new Test captain of Pakistan with some young faces in the squad, however, facing a bowling attack like that of Australia will be a huge challenge. While facing this opposition will be tough for Pakistan, before the series two players of the team had a go at each other during training.

It seems like veteran wicketkeeper batter Sarfaraz Ahmed had asked to do a job for youngster Saud Shakeel and the latter wasn't able to fulfill it, which sparked a heated argument between the duo and it has gone viral on social media.

"For how long will I continue to be of use to you?" Shakeel asked Sarfaraz. Sarfaraz kept insisting that he never said anything to Shakeel and nor requested any change (probably in the batting order during the net session).

"You won't be of any use to me. To begin with, I never instructed you to do anything. I never requested you to make a swap. I swapped with the person I intended to," the former captain said.

Watch the video here:

https://twitter.com/BukhariLeo14/status/1731713929695350959

The three-match Test series will begin on December 14 in Perth at probably the bounciest wicket in the country followed by the Boxing Day and New Year's Tests in Melbourne and Sydney.

Latest Cricket News