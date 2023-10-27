AUS vs NZ Pitch Report: How will surface at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala play for crucial World Cup match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala

Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia and New Zealand are set to clash in the crucial World Cup 2023 match at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday, 2023. Both teams are currently placed in the top four of the points table and will target to cement their position further in the hope of early entry in the semifinal round.

This will be the fifth and last World Cup 2023 game played at this venue and the pitch is likely to play a big role in a result. Australia enter the game with three consecutive wins, including a record-laden victory against Netherlands in the last game. Pat Cummins-side is definitely back to top form and has won all of their last five ODI encounters against New Zealand.

New Zealand suffered a narrow defeat against India in their last game at the same venue as they failed to defend 273 runs. But the Kiwis will be more familiar with the playing conditions at HPCA Stadium and will use it to their advantage in a search for their fourth win in the tournament.

Australia and New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at Dharamsala's Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. Captains winning the toss elected to bowl first in the four World Cup 2023 games played here but are likely to bat first due to the morning fixture. Seam bowlers have enjoyed more help on the surface compared to spinners so far with teams winning five of eight ODI games while chasing.

New Zealand failed to defend 273 runs against India in the last game while South Africa's infamous defeat against Netherlands also came at the same venue. The average first innings score here is 237 runs from eight ODI matches but fans can expect a high-scoring clash on Saturday due to the importance of the game.

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala Records and Stats:

Total ODI Matches: 8

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won bowling first: 5

Average first innings score: 237

Average second innings score: 209

Highest total scored: 364/9 by England vs Bangladesh

Highest score chased: 274/6 by India vs New Zealand

Lowest total recorded: 112/10 by India vs Sri Lanka

Lowest total defended: 245/8 by Netherlands vs South Africa

World Cup Team Squads

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott, Travis Head

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Glenn Phillips (wk), Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, James Neesham, Kane Williamson (ruled out)

