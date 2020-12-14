AUS vs IND: Justin Langer highlights Australia's batting woes ahead of pink-ball Test

Image Source : GETTY David Warner and Steve Smith

Australia coach Justin Langer is hopeful that all-rounder Cameron Green, who suffered a mild concussion after being hit on his head by a shot from Jasprit Bumrah during the second warm-up tie on Friday, will be available for the first day-night Test that begins in Adelaide on December 17.

Langer also said that the Aussies have a good enough batting line-up to win the series despite some injury and form worries.

Green reached Adelaide from Sydney along with Australia A players who are part of the Test squad like Joe Burns and Mitchell Swepson. He met Langer later in the day.

"Fingers crossed. The guys from Australia A arrived a couple of hours ago. He turned up with a big smile on his face. (A) massive opportunity potentially ahead for him to make his Test debut. He looks in really good spirits. He's got training tomorrow and Wednesday. Fingers crossed he'll be right to go --- he's a real talent," Langer told Channel Seven about Green's availability.

Langer also talked about the problems the Aussies are facing in their batting order.

The Australians are also fretting over the form of Joe Burns who has been their regular opener with David Warner. With Warner out of the first Test due to groin injury, Australia were expecting to field Burns and Will Pucovski.

However, while Burns's form has been miserable this season, Pucovski has been battling concussion-related problems. He was hit on the helmet during the first warm-up game.

"Wait and see on Thursday. We've got a very good team no matter which way we go. Dave Warner no doubt was a huge loss for us a few weeks ago, but I'm really confident that we've got enough batting to make a big difference in this series," Langer said.