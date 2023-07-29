Saturday, July 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Joe Root equals Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record in Test cricket, surpasses Rahul Dravid in elite list

Joe Root equals Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record in Test cricket, surpasses Rahul Dravid in elite list

Former England captain Joe Root continued to milk runs in Test cricket as he smashed his 60th half-century against Australia in the fifth Ashes game at the Oval.

Anshul Gupta Written By: Anshul Gupta New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2023 21:46 IST
Joe Root continued his terrific form in Test cricket as he
Image Source : GETTY Joe Root continued his terrific form in Test cricket as he 60th fifty against Australia in the fifth game

England continued to boss the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes series having taken a lead of 300-plus in the second innings against Australia at the Oval. After Zak Crawley's attacking knock of 73, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow shared an unbeaten 110-run partnership and the visitors are already looking hapless. After getting starts and not converting in the last few innings, former England captain Joe Root finally came up with a substantial score to have something to show for it.

Root slammed his 6-th half-century and achieved and broke a bunch of records. Root first equalled the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in scoring 300 runs in a Test series for the 19th time, which is the most in Test cricket history. Root was tied with Brian Lara and Rahul Dravid having scored 300-plus runs in a Test series 18 times. 

300-plus runs in a Test series most times:

19 - Sachin Tendulkar

19 - Joe Root
18 - Brian Lara
18 - Rahul Dravid
17 - Ricky Ponting
17 - Alastair Cook

Root also equalled Alastair Cook for England batters with most fifty-plus scores - 90. Root, who scored 91, has 30 centuries to his name in the format in addition to 60 half-centuries. Root also equalled former England batter Ian Bell's record of most fifty-plus scores by players from his country - 22.

Related Stories
WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: Rain halts play after India lose five wickets for 113

WI vs IND 2nd ODI Live Score and Updates: Rain halts play after India lose five wickets for 113

Twitter erupts in joy as India include Sanju Samson in playing XI for 2nd ODI

Twitter erupts in joy as India include Sanju Samson in playing XI for 2nd ODI

Ashes 2023: MCC releases statement after Steve Smith's run out controversy creates furore

Ashes 2023: MCC releases statement after Steve Smith's run out controversy creates furore

England batters with most fifty-plus scores in Tests

90 - Alastair Cook
90 - Joe Root
68 - Ian Bell
66 - Graham Gooch
64 - Geoffrey Boycott

England still have five wickets in the bag and will hope to take a lead of around 400 to bat Australia out of the game and level the series 2-2, which will be a moral win considering the Pat Cummins-led side has already retained the Ashes.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News