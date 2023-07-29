Joe Root equals Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record in Test cricket, surpasses Rahul Dravid in elite list

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Joe Root continued his terrific form in Test cricket as he 60th fifty against Australia in the fifth game

England continued to boss the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Ashes series having taken a lead of 300-plus in the second innings against Australia at the Oval. After Zak Crawley's attacking knock of 73, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow shared an unbeaten 110-run partnership and the visitors are already looking hapless. After getting starts and not converting in the last few innings, former England captain Joe Root finally came up with a substantial score to have something to show for it.

Root slammed his 6-th half-century and achieved and broke a bunch of records. Root first equalled the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in scoring 300 runs in a Test series for the 19th time, which is the most in Test cricket history. Root was tied with Brian Lara and Rahul Dravid having scored 300-plus runs in a Test series 18 times.

300-plus runs in a Test series most times:

19 - Sachin Tendulkar

19 - Joe Root

18 - Brian Lara

18 - Rahul Dravid

17 - Ricky Ponting

17 - Alastair Cook

Root also equalled Alastair Cook for England batters with most fifty-plus scores - 90. Root, who scored 91, has 30 centuries to his name in the format in addition to 60 half-centuries. Root also equalled former England batter Ian Bell's record of most fifty-plus scores by players from his country - 22.

England batters with most fifty-plus scores in Tests

90 - Alastair Cook

90 - Joe Root

68 - Ian Bell

66 - Graham Gooch

64 - Geoffrey Boycott

England still have five wickets in the bag and will hope to take a lead of around 400 to bat Australia out of the game and level the series 2-2, which will be a moral win considering the Pat Cummins-led side has already retained the Ashes.

