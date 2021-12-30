Thursday, December 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • High Court and district courts of Delhi to function on virtual mode only from Jan 3 to Jan 15 over rising COVID-19 cases
  • West Bengal Govt decides to suspend all flights coming from UK to Kolkata airport from January 3
  • Mumbai on alert following intel inputs of Khalistani attack on New Year's eve
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Ashes 2021-22: Steve Smith gets stuck in elevator at Melbourne hotel

Ashes 2021-22: Steve Smith gets stuck in elevator at Melbourne hotel

The batting mainstay was providing live updates of his ordeal on Instagram. While trying to open the lift's door with the help of a rod, Labuschagne even offered some chocolates to Smith as he waited for help from the technicians at the hotel.  

PTI Reported by: PTI
Melbourne Published on: December 30, 2021 21:35 IST
Steve Smith waving at his teammate as he gets out of the elevator
Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM STEVE SMITH'S INSTAGRAM

Steve Smith waving at his teammate as he gets out of the elevator

Australian star batter Steve Smith on Thursday got stuck in an elevator at a Melbourne hotel and was forced to spend an hour there, events which he live-streamed alongside teammate Marnus Labuschagne's efforts to rescue him.

The batting mainstay was providing live updates of his ordeal on Instagram. While trying to open the lift's door with the help of a rod, Labuschagne even offered some chocolates to Smith as he waited for help from the technicians at the hotel.

"I'm on my floor, I'm staying on this level but the doors won't open," Smith said in his first Instagram story. "Out of service up there apparently. I've tried to get the door open; I've got this side open, Marnus (Labuschagne) is on the other side trying to open that to not much avail. Not quite the evening I had planned, let's be honest."

When a technician finally succeeded in opening the door, Smith came out of it to a round of applause from his Australian teammates.

"Safely back in the room. Finally, out of the lift. That certainly was an experience. 55 minutes I will probably never get back," he said.

Smith had led Australia to victory in Adelaide over England, who have already lost the Ashes after three successive defeats.

Smith took over as captain for the first time since the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 after Pat Cummins was ruled out after being identified as a close contact of a COVID-19 case.

Cummins returned and led Australia to an emphatic innings and 14-run victory in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne to wrap up the series. 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News