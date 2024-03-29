Andre Russell creates special record to join elusive tally of all-rounders, Hardik Pandya not in list

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Andre Russell.

Andre Russell has created a special record during Kolkata Knight Riders' clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Russell's prowess with the bat and wiliness with the ball have been a thing to cherish. Russell has joined a pretty elusive list of all-rounders with a special outing against RCB.

Russell could not get to bat as the KKR top-order scored the major chunk of the runs before a couple of middle-order players made contributions to take the team home against RCB. However, he took two wickets and has completed 100 wickets in IPL.

Russell has become only the fifth player in IPL history to have a double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in the tournament. He has scored 2326 runs and after taking two wickets, he now has 100 scalps in the tournament. Notably, star all-rounder and Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is far from joining this list.

Players with the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in IPL:

Ravindra Jadeja - 2724, 152

Andre Russell - 2326, 100

Dwayne Bravo - 1560, 183

Axar Patel - 1454, 113

Sunil Narine - 1048, 165

Hardik Pandya has made 2344 runs in 125 IPL matches so far and has 54 wickets from 83 innings that he has bowled in.

Notably, KKR registered an emphatic win over RCB in match 10 of the Indian cash-rich tournament. They gunned down the target of 183 on a surface that seemingly got better under the lights and in some dew. Phil Salt and Sunil Narine provided a great start with the bat as KKR smashed 85 from the powerplay. Venkatesh Iyer's fifty and Shreyas Iyer's 39, helped KKR go over the line and register their second win of the season in as many outings.